Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man

Jesse Bradley, 26, was last seen on Oct. 17. If you have any information on his whereabouts call 911.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. 

Jesse Bradley, 26, was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct.17.

According to police, Bradley lives in the Garden Springs area of Lexington and has a diagnosed mental illness. He has made statements about harming himself and usually carries a knife.

Bradley is described as a 5-foot-8 white man, weighing approximately 250 lbs. He has brown buzz cut hair and blue eyes. 

He was last seen carrying a blue backpack and wearing jeans, black shoes, and an unknown colored shirt.

Anyone with information about Bradley’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

