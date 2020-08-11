Golden Alert canceled, missing 85-year-old Louisville woman located

Police need your help locating 85-year-old Estella Beecham. She was last seen Sunday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update: LMPD has located Estella Beecham. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution measure.

Original Story

LMPD has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Louisville woman.

Police say 85-year-old Estella Beecham left her home in the 100 block of N 39th St. early Sunday morning and has not been seen.

Beecham is described as a 5-foot-9 Black woman weighing approximately 145 lbs. and was last seen wearing a brown sweater, white and black shirt, maroon jogging pants and white tennis shoes.

According to LMPD, Beecham has multiple health issues which require medication and may require assistance.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 911 or contact LMPD at 574-LMPD.

