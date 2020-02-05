LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old woman.

Authorities say Wanda Jones was last seen around 5 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South 44th Street in Louisville’s Shawnee neighborhood.

Jones is described as an African-American woman, approximately 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighing 120-pounds. She was last seen wearing a University of Cincinnati shirt, orange striped pants, black and tan shoes with a white bottom and her hair is worn in braids to the side.

Wanda Jones

LMPD

Jones was reportedly driving a 2005 Chevy Tahoe with Ohio plate GJP 1126.

She is endangered and could be headed toward the Cincinnati area.

If you have seen Wanda Jones, you are asked to call 911.

