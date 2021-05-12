Kentucky drivers told not to panic during disruption of gasoline distribution

The difference between some customers than others depends on whether or not their gas gauge is on E or they're trying to be prepared.

WEST POINT, Ky. — " I figured I'd better get it before it's too late," said Amber Spence. She was out filling her tank on Wednesday Morning in Jeffersontown.

Across Kentuckiana, everyone is trying to make sure their tank was full on Wednesday.

The difference between some customers than others depends on whether or not their gas gauge is on E or they're trying to be prepared.

After five days of the Colonial Pipeline shutting down because of a cyberattack, panic buying of gasoline sparked across the country.

"Unlike the how the pandemic first started when everybody was buying toilet paper and everything. Everybody just needs to calm down," said Miguel Lopez in West Point, Ky. "Just get what you need. That's the one thing people need to understand get what you need."

Some customers told WHAS 11 the shutdown was concerning for them. Sabrina Nelson went to three different gas stations Wednesday morning on her way home from work, with no luck.

"I'm concerned because I have to work, if I don't have no gas, how will I get to work."



But officials say there is plenty of gas for everyone in the country and we shouldn't worry.

Governor Beshear tweeting out a video asking everyone to " take a breath and stay calm."

On Wednesday, Gov. Beshear reported Kentucky’s infrastructure for gasoline supply remains good, urging Kentuckians to stay calm following the U.S. pipeline cyberattack. pic.twitter.com/hFSDdKARkQ — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 12, 2021