Fire destroys Kentucky food pantry filled with Thanksgiving meals

The Garrard County Food Pantry was a total loss after someone set a fire Sunday morning. Two police departments are collecting items to help out.

LANCASTER, Ky. — After a Lancaster food pantry was destroyed by a fire over the weekend, Kentucky State Police (KSP) is hoping to help the community by holding a special donation drive this week.

The KSP Richmond Post is teaming up with the Lancaster Police Department for a three-day donation event to support the Garrard County Food Pantry. According to police, a fire was intentionally set at the pantry Sunday morning, causing extensive damage.

A co-director for the food pantry told LEX18 in Lexington that everything was destroyed, including more than 100 donated Thanksgiving meals for the community. Kentucky State Police said the pantry helps 400 senior citizens and 800 families each month.

Not the call I wanted to get this morning but the food pantry had a fire and is a total loss Posted by Garrard County Food Pantry on Sunday, November 14, 2021

Donations for the pantry will be accepted at the Lancaster Police Department from Nov. 17 through Nov. 19. The department said it is looking for the following non-perishable items:

Canned fruits, vegetables, soups and meats

Macaroni and cheese

Cereal

Peanut butter and jelly

Chili or spaghetti sauce

Brownie and cake mixes

Coffee

Water

Powdered milk

Juice

Monetary donations can be made out directly to the Garrard County Food Pantry. The pantry's mailing address is Post Office Box 408, Lancaster, Ky 40444.

Garrard County Schools are also holding a donation drive between Nov. 15 and Nov. 19 to support the pantry.

The Lancaster Police Department said the person who set the fire has been arrested. No one was injured in the fire.

