KYTC: 5-mile backup on I-71 N in Gallatin County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers are urged to stay away from I-71 North in Gallatin County as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is reporting there's a five-mile backup.

KYTC said the backup starts at mile marker 62 near Glencoe, Kentucky because of multiple crashes.

Kentucky State Police is trying to clear stalled traffic and prevent other drivers from heading that way KYTC said.

Traffic going southbound is moving slowly according to KYTC.

KYTC also mentioned traffic has stalled in the northbound and southbound lanes periodically throughout the day "with reports of disabled vehicles and jackknifed semi-trucks."

