Free divorce clinic being offered in Louisville

The Louisville Bar Association hosts "Pro Se Divorce Clinics" on the first and third Friday of every month.

This is for people who may want a divorce, but aren't able to retain an attorney to represent them. Clinics like this aim to show you how you can file for divorce yourself, by getting help from those who know how it all works.

These clinics are free, but registration is required for those who are interested. You can do so by clicking here.

Volunteers with the bar association will walk you through the documents, allow you time to fill them out and then go over the information with you.

"A lot of things about legal processes can be frightening," Kristen Miller, executive director of the LBA, said. "You don't have to have a law degree to understand all of them, but sometimes it helps if someone who does can just walk you through things. That's why we feel it's important to provide opportunities like this."

For more information about the divorce clinic, please click here.

