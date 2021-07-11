No entry fee at Daniel Boone National Forest for Veterans Day

Fees will be waived at all recreation sites at Daniel Boone National Forest for Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The Daniel Boone National Forest is waiving fees at its recreation sites in honor of Veterans Day.

The agency said in a statement that the fee waiver on Thursday applies to all forest-operated recreation sites.

There will be no fees for day use areas including boat ramps at Cave Run Lake and Laurel River Lake, as well as some shooting ranges, campgrounds and trails.

Here's the full list

Visitors will not be charged a recreation fee at the following day-use areas:

Cave Run Lake boat ramps

Laurel River Lake boat ramps

Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

Clear Creek Shooting Range – Bath County

Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

The Forest will also waive fees at the following locations Thursday evening:

Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County

Clear Creek Campground – Bath County

White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County

Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

Daniel Boone National Forest Recreation Officer Deb Schoenberg says while the day is free for everyone, officials offer a special invitation for veterans and their families to visit the area.

