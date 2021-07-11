No entry fee at Daniel Boone National Forest for Veterans Day

The Daniel Boone National Forest is waiving fees at its recreation sites in honor of Veterans Day.
The agency said in a statement that the fee waiver on Thursday applies to all forest-operated recreation sites.
There will be no fees for day use areas including boat ramps at Cave Run Lake and Laurel River Lake, as well as some shooting ranges, campgrounds and trails.
Here's the full list
Visitors will not be charged a recreation fee at the following day-use areas:
- Cave Run Lake boat ramps
- Laurel River Lake boat ramps
- Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
- Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
- Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
- Clear Creek Shooting Range – Bath County
- Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
- White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
The Forest will also waive fees at the following locations Thursday evening:
- Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
- Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County
- Clear Creek Campground – Bath County
- White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County
- Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
Daniel Boone National Forest Recreation Officer Deb Schoenberg says while the day is free for everyone, officials offer a special invitation for veterans and their families to visit the area.
