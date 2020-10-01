SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to verify their insurance coverage after they were made aware of potential fraud involving an insurance company employee.

The Sheriff’s Office posted the notice on Facebook on Friday.

“We have been made aware of potential fraud involving an employee of Bruce Capps Insurance Company located in Shepherdsville,” the post said. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office suggest if you are a customer of Bruce Capps Insurance, that you verify your coverage.

If you think there might be an issue with your account, you are encouraged to contact the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department at 502-543-2514. The post did not specify what kind of issues have been reported, if any. The suspected employee has not been named and it is unclear if he or she will face any charges.

