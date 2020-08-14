Frankfort's 127-year-old Singing Bridge gets annual checkup

Like your annual visit to the doctor, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said the historic bridge needs a yearly checkup.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For 127 years, Frankfort's Singing Bridge has been one of two bridges you can take to enter downtown Frankfort. More than a century later, it is still heavily relied on for daily traffic.

It's older than the television and has stood the test of time. Like your annual visit to the doctor, Stephanie Caros, with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said it needs a yearly checkup, especially at 127 years old.

"Which allows us to get within an arm's length of some of the members of the bridge that really need to be inspected," Caros said.

Closed for six hours, each cling and clunk during the inspection isn't comparable to the sounds the Singing Bridge usually has to offer.

As a small business owner in Frankfort, Willie Hensley hears a different sound when he crosses it every day.

"Every time a different car comes across it, you'll hear a different hum or a different sound, it'll put a smile in your heart," Hensley said. "It puts a little pep in your step and a little hum in your bowl and you feel really good. You can almost put this to dancing music if you really try."

Hensley said many people don't know it's called the singing bridge, but recognize it's unique feature right away. He said even people from out of town instantly notice its talent.

"Had a guy come in from Indiana yesterday and he came across this bridge and he said I like that metal bridge down there and he said it sings like a june bug don't it," Hensley said.

The sounds that make Willies day, every day, wouldn't be possible without these incredibly talented climbing inspectors.

"They do this because they enjoy doing this. They love what they do. They enjoy getting out and climbing or in some cases being underneath the bridge," Caros said. "Getting into the fine details the meticulous details, places you and I wouldn't even know where to look."

"I wouldn't want to be hanging upside down, but I'm glad they are doing it to keep everybody safe," Willie said.

Every year, just in time for the Singing Bridge to celebrate another year older, Willie watches as they hold onto history.

"This is the last bridge of this particular design, by this builder, that is still open to vehicular traffic," Caros said.