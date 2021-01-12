Kentucky lawmaker pre-files bill to fine people driving through red lights

Community members hope this pre-filed bill in Frankfort, KY will slow drivers down.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Senator Reginald Thomas (D-KY) pre-filed a bill allowing law enforcement to give tickets to people photographed running red lights.

Right now state law prohibits Louisville from having traffic and SPEED cameras and violators can only be ticketed if someone sees them run a red light.

"What we want to do is simply to encourage people to follow the traffic light signals, to drive safely so that they don't harm or endanger the lives of others," said Thomas.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, there are currently 22 states with red light cameras. However, states like Missouri have banned them saying it's unconstitutional.

Thomas said this legislative proposal would not criminally charge violators and those in an emergency situation would not be penalized.

"I think it will make a little bit of a difference," said neighbor Kathy Pfeifer. "I think there are people who are going to still run them no matter what. But I would hope it would make a difference because right now our intersections have gotten so unsafe not only for people trying to pull out for a green light and having to look both ways before pulling out but for people like me and my co-workers who like to walk at lunchtime."

The bill includes a civil penalty of $50 and their vehicle registration could be suspended until the penalty is paid. The funds collected would go to the city, traffic enforcement and the Kentucky State Data Center to assist with teaching people about our traffic laws.

Thomas said he will soon be reaching out to other lawmakers to help with getting the bill an early hearing in January 2022.

