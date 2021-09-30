2 dead after Frankfort apartment fire

Two people have died and one person was taken to a burn center after a fire at Fieldstone at Frankfort Apartments.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Two people are dead after a fire at a Frankfort apartment.

Lexington affiliate WTVQ reported Mayor Layne Wilkerson said firefighters responded to Fieldstone at Frankfort Apartments around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Two people were killed and one person was taken to a burn center in Louisville.

Fire crews said six people have minor injuries. No fire responders were injured in the fire.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

