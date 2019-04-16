FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - An iconic Kentucky bourbon that reintroduced itself to American whiskey drinkers in the past decade is ready to ramp up production in hopes of gaining a greater foothold in the U.S.

Four Roses Distillery on Tuesday celebrated the completion of a $55 million expansion that will double production capacity at its plant at Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

It's only been since 2002 that the 131-year-old brand's straight bourbons returned to American bars and liquor stores, after Japanese-based Kirin Brewery Co. purchased Four Roses. A previous owner had turned Four Roses into a blended whiskey for U.S. consumption.

Since the initial reintroduction, Four Roses has spread to all 50 states along with dozens of foreign markets. But demand outpaced supply - a problem the distiller hopes will vanish with the expansion. The distiller says a majority of the expanded volume will be made for the U.S.