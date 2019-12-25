WINCHESTER, Ky. — A Kentucky woman accused of pouring a hot drink on her 10-month-old foster child has been indicted on a criminal abuse charge.

News outlets report 33-year-old Ashley Neal and her husband, 28-year-old Ronnie Neal, were indicted on first-degree criminal abuse Monday after the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office determined the foster child suffered from previous abuse.

Deputies say video footage from a McDonald's shows Ashely Neal intentionally pouring hot chocolate on the baby's head then pretending to fall. The baby was hospitalized with extensive burns.

Deputies also say the baby had several other injuries which the parents covered up to prevent social services from seeing them. It's unclear if the couple has an attorney.

