FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox is planning to conduct military training exercises involving aircraft and “larger caliber weapons” for almost two weeks in March, and the post is giving nearby residents a heads up about the noises they might hear.

The exercises will take place from March 3 through March 16. Troops will be using military aircraft and vehicles in the training area. They will also be firing “larger caliber weapons.”

“Residents in and around Fort Knox should expect to hear louder than normal activity,” the U.S. Army post said on Facebook. The post has nearly 1,000 shares.

The training will take place during the day and at night and will involve “aircraft, maneuvers and weapons firing.” The exercises are an important part of keeping their units ready.

The post said increased noise and vibrations may be experienced during the exercises, but these noises should not be a cause of concern for local residents.

