Kentucky's Fort Knox plans ceremony to honor 9/11 victims

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox is planning a ceremony to honor victims of the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

The central Kentucky Army post said in a statement that the service is planned for Friday morning in front of headquarters.

The statement says the ceremony will include a speech from Brig. Gen. TJ Edwards Jr., who will recount his experience working at the Pentagon the day of the attacks. There will also be a tolling of the bell, a wreath-laying, a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.

Fort Knox has several lasting tributes to 9/11 including a piece of I-beam from the World Trade Center.

