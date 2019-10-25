FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox Middle High School has been evacuated to Scott Intermediate School's cafeteria and gym after the school received a bomb threat. All children and staff are safe and a search of the school is underway.

According to a release sent Friday morning, Fort Knox Directorate of Emergency Services personnel is conducting a thorough search of the school grounds. Bomb-detection dogs are also being used.

Scott Intermediate is on lockdown at this time while Directorate of Emergency Services personnel continues their investigation. A Louisville FBI bomb detection team is on-site and the Fort Campbell explosives ordnance disposal team has been dispatched to Fort Knox to search the middle-high school and help ensure there are no threats. Parents are advised not to go to Fort Knox Middle High School or Scott Intermediate at this time.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

