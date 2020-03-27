FORT KNOX, Ky. — A civilian employee at Fort Knox has tested positive for coronavirus, the Lincoln Trail District Health Department confirmed.

Fort Knox Preventive Medicine and LTDHD are conducting investigations to find out who the person may have come into contact with, and people will be notified immediately. The person is not a Fort Knox resident.

Installation officials are monitoring the situation, but said those contacted have no more risk than the general public at this time.

Hardin Memorial Health announced the hospital was treating someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Hardin Memorial did not specifically confirm the person was the Fort Knox employee.

The hospital said the patient is in isolation and is being cared for by specialists. They have activated infection control protocols to keep eeveryone safe.

