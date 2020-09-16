x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Kentucky

Fort Campbell sending 200 soldiers to Kuwait

The 101st Division Sustainment Brigade will work with joint, interagency and multinational partners to provide contracting, distribution and key logistical support.

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — More than 200 soldiers from Fort Campbell are deploying to Kuwait. The 101st Airborne Division said Tuesday the soldiers will conduct mission command operations and provide logistical support while deployed to the U.S. Central Command area. 

The 101st Division Sustainment Brigade will work with joint, interagency and multinational partners to provide contracting, distribution and key logistical support.

Fort Campbell is a sprawling Army post that straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee line. 

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

PHOTOS | Fort Campbell's Combat Aviation Brigade Deployment to Europe

1 / 5
101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell announced the upcoming deployment of their Combat Aviation Brigade to Europe. The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade will replace the 3rd Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade and will participate in Atlantic Resolve in support of the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners. The combat-capable Screaming Eagle Soldiers stand ready to support theater deterrence capabilities and activities in multiple locations to increase U.S. ability to respond to potential crises.

PHOTOS | Fort Campbell soldiers return to Kentucky after helping with COVID-19 operations in New Jersey

1 / 15
40th Public Affairs Detachment
Soldiers with 501st Medical Company Area Support return to Fort Campbell, Ky. May 23, 2020 to begin their quarantine following their medical efforts in the American North East in response to COVID-19. More than 40 returning Dark Horse Soldiers provided world-class medical treatment, behavioral health care, COVID-19 screening and laboratory testing, radiological support and forward medical logistics management to 4,000 plus DoD Uniformed Service members from Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines in locations across New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.