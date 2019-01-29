LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A former Western Kentucky University volleyball star is making strides in her battle against leukemia.

Alyssa Cavanaugh tweeted she's finally in remission.

The next step is to get a bone marrow transplant from her father, whom she matched with earlier in January.

WHAS11 first told you about Alyssa's story when her coach, Travis Hudson, announced he would pay a semester's tuition for any WKU student who matched and then donated to Alyssa.

Multiple drives were held on campus, signing up hundreds of students to possibly be donors for other people across the country.