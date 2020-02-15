GREENUP, Ky. — A former Kentucky teacher seen on video dragging an elementary school student has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge.

The plea agreement reached Wednesday calls for Trina Abrams to serve 120 days of home confinement as part of a two-year probation sentence, The Daily Independent reported.

Abrams was a teacher at Wurtland Elementary in Greenup in October 2018 when school video showed her dragging the boy by his wrists through the halls.

Abrams also agreed to forfeit her teaching certificate while on probation and will be prohibited from having contact with students.

Nelson said she feels the sentence was fair and she and her son are moving forward.

