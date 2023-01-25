Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case

Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years.

Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford asked another state trooper to “give him various calibers and gauges of ammunition” multiple times during the conspiracy, which ran from 2014 to 2018, the Herald-Leader reported.

The investigation started in 2017 after state police got a tip that large stashes of police-owned ammunition were being kept in the office basement of former Scott County Coroner John Goble. Goble pleaded guilty in the case was was sentenced to one year of home incarceration.

Crawford’s attorney said Wednesday the former trooper was a member of law enforcement for decades and was a “life advertisement for public service.”

Crawford was allowed to self-report to prison in April.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.