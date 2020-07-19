'Floating cinema' to give movie lovers a unique, socially distant experience

An Australian production company is looking to give movie fans a different experience this summer into early fall.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – With the uncertainty of movie theaters re-opening and operating at full capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, an Australian production company is looking to give movie-goers a new experience.

Beyond Cinema will fans a “pop-up” movie experience with plenty of social distancing on the water.

How does it work?

According to the Associated Press, the cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats which hold 8 people per boat. The tickets will require fans to purchase the whole boat to ensure groups will be seated with friends and family only and allow social distancing between boats.

The movies are expected to be a mix of “golden oldies” and new releases.

If you want to try this experience, the closest city to Louisville that will host this event is Cincinnati. The floating cinema will be there from Sept. 23 through Sept. 27, according to ZipTickets.

