'Never in a million years': Bardstown businesses caught off guard by substantial flooding, lose merchandise

We're told more than a foot of water rushed into the basement inventory space of Rachelle Danielle Rose Gifts & Décor.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The worst of the Wednesday flooding in Bardstown has subsided, but it's impact on businesses could last for some time as owners clean up. Some locals saying they've never seen flooding get this bad.

When heavy rain falls, John Rowan Boulevard in Bardstown is on high ground. But just off the road, several businesses are much lower and closer to water.

On Wednesday, water overflowed from a nearby creek into the parking lots, creating an immediate impact. We're told more than a foot of water rushed into the basement inventory space of Rachelle Danielle Rose Gifts & Décor.

"I came to assess this, and 16 inches of water everywhere. You're kind of waiting in it," RDR owner Mary Taylor said.

Taylor said around $10,000 worth of merchandise is unsalvageable, including items ordered early for future holiday shoppers.

"You just can't get that stuff back because it's so hard to get merchandise right now. So it's just really hard to swallow today," Taylor said.

Taylor said her insurance provider can't guarantee coverage just yet, which could put the shop even further behind.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Nichols at People Ready next door said she watched the water leak into her office early Wednesday morning.

"I was just trying to pull plugs and things up just so it wouldn't ruin so much stuff on the floor," Nichols said.

Fortunately for Nichols, their business can work remotely if necessary.

But for locals, this raises the question of what went wrong and whether the city is prepared if and when similar weather hits again.

"It will bring an eye, and make sure culverts are cleaned out, drains and things like that -- just so they have access to everything being cleaned out," Nichols said.

For some, recovery could take several days. For others, the impacts could linger.

"We just never expected that in Bardstown, never in a million years," Taylor said. "They said it'll probably take us a week or two to get totally dried out, so hopefully we don't get any more rain in here and we can just move forward."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.