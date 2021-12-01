Flaget Memorial Hospital opens expanded cancer center

The Bardstown hospital celebrated their new cancer care additions as part of the Project Hope Initiative on Monday.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Flaget Memorial hospital has expanded, improving care for hundreds of cancer patients in the area.

The hospital celebrated the new additions to their cancer care center as part of the Project Hope Initiative on Monday.

The center now has infusion rooms, a resource center and a pharmacy.

“The new space here at the cancer center is going to allow myself and Dr. Burnett to work side by side, able to see patients simultaneously. It will help improve the flow through the cancer center which will allow us to get treatments to patients in a more timely manner on a daily basis,” <Dr. Monte Martin said.

This was the second phase of Project Hope.

The first phase was completed in 2018 with the addition of 3D mammography.

