Bardstown hospital opens more kid-friendly emergency department

The WHAS Crusade for Children gave the hospital a nearly $22,000 grant to make the project a reality.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Nelson County hospital is making its emergency department more kid-friendly.

Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Kentucky opened its renovated pediatric emergency waiting area and exam room Monday.

The WHAS Crusade for Children gave the hospital a nearly $22,000 grant to make the project a reality.

“The WHAS Crusade for Children have been great partners with Flaget since 2010 and they have invested over $230,000 for items to support our youngest patients, so it's extremely important for us to get the latest and greatest technology,” Flaget Memorial Hospital President Jennifer Nolan said.

The new exam and waiting rooms were the vision of the Cox's Creek Elementary Backpack Leaders.

Flaget Memorial treats about 2,100 kids in their emergency department each year.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.