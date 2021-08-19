Federal judge issues temporary restraining order, halting Beshear's school mask mandate

In a statement, a spokesperson with the governor's office said both sides agreed that the order should only apply to the Diocese of Covington and "no other schools."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge has ruled Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order requiring masks in Kentucky schools is unlawful.

Judge William Bertelsmann in the US District Court for Eastern Kentucky issued a temporary restraining order for the mandate. He ruled the governor's mandate was done illegally and not in the public's interest.

Earlier this month, Beshear signed an executive order, requiring everyone wear a mask inside Kentucky school facilities, regardless of vaccination status. The order applied to public and private preschools and child care centers with anyone over two years old.

Plaintiffs claim wearing masks all day harms the emotional well-being and academic growth of elementary school children.

In a statement, a spokesperson with the governor's office said both sides agreed that the order should only apply to the Diocese of Covington and "no other schools."

"The federal court’s ruling could place thousands of Kentucky children at risk and undoubtedly expose them to the most dangerous version of COVID-19 we have ever seen," the spokesperson said.

The Kentucky Board of Education's mask mandate for public schools, which is separate from Beshear's order, is not impacted by the judge's ruling and remains in effect.

This story may be updated.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.