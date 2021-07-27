FBI Louisville to host Special Agent recruitment event

The event is for anyone interested in a career with the FBI as a special agent.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for a career in federal law enforcement or you want to change careers, FBI Louisville is hosting a recruiting event on Wednesday, August 25.

The event is for anyone interested in being Special Agent. In a news release about the event, the FBI said they are hoping to get a diverse range of applicants.

During the event, potential applicants will learn and hear from other Special Agents about their training, experiences, and the full application process.

According to the FBI, the agency employs more than 13,000 Special Agents with approximately 22 percent of the Special Agent workforce being women, and about 20 percent are minorities.

FBI Louisville said it hopes the August recruiting event will help find the next generation of Special Agents.

Here are some of the responsibilities of Special Agents, according to the FBI:

Enforce more than 300 federal statutes conducting criminal and national security investigations

Interview witnesses

Execute search warrants

Make arrests and testify in trials

If you're interested in applying email louisvilleapplicants@fbi.gov.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.