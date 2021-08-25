PHOTOS: FBI digs up driveway during search for Crystal Rogers

You can see investigators tore up the front portion of the driveway using an excavator. And they are literally sifting for clues.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — For the first time, WHAS11 News got a closer look at this driveway FBI agents have been digging up since Tuesday, after a Cadaver Dog searched the neighborhood.

One home’s driveway has been dug up and we spotted sifters as well.



You can see investigators tore up the front portion of the driveway using an excavator. There were also several sifters around the area, meaning agents were literally sifting for clues.

It all brings a new wave of energy to the hopeful, and skeptical, community in Bardstown.

The investigation into the missing mother Crystal Rogers hits close to home for people like Guthrie McKay.

"I knew Tommy," he said, referencing Crystal's father whose murder also remains a mystery. "I knew the family and I am just always trying to support them and hopefully, there will be an ending someday."

For years, Guthrie has put up signs saying "Solve These Murders" and "... Bring Her Home." The signs have gone up and down over the years around Bardstown. But Guthrie says he's never taken his down.

He's honoring not just Crystal, but every other unsolved case in Bardstown.

"It's been a long time," he said, "hopefully every family will get closure here shortly."

It's safe to say everyone in town feels the same way.

Historian and Former Bardstown Mayor Dixie Hibbs said "There is not anyone in our community that wouldn't do everything they could to help solve this."

The community is hopeful but cautious. Dixie said there seems to be new progress every year and they're still waiting on an end to the case.

"The reality is we know at some point we will have an answer to all of this. We just don't know when that is," she said.

In the meantime, Folks like Guthrie will keep up their signs and their spirits.

"We've been talking about it for so long that there's really nothing else you can say or do," he said.

And FBI investigators will likely continue searching. A Nelson County Sheriff's office tells me they'll be back Wednesday.

