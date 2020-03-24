Fayette County Public School officials say two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, FCPS says a staff member at Southern Elementary and a member of the Transportation Department were diagnosed Monday.

They say the transportation employee wasn’t directly involved with delivering meals to kids and had a separate workspace with very limited exposure to others.

“We are grateful for the amazing support we have received from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to expedite contact tracing and determine appropriate steps for the district to take to further protect other employees, our students, families, and the community at large,” FCPS Superintendent Manny Caulk said in a statement. “Our hearts and support remain with our employees who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and we are encouraged that they are able to recuperate at home without hospitalization.”

According to a news release posted on their website, district officials are working with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Those who may have had close contact with the two positive cases have been contacted and will self-quarantine for 14 days from the last point of interaction. Officials said those employees have not shown any symptoms.

They want people to know there’s no elevated risk to any other member of the FCPS community.

Overall, Kentucky has confirmed 124 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.

