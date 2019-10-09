LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. — The family of the woman killed in a pipeline explosion in Lincoln County is suing several companies related to the deadly blast.

Lisa Derringer, 58, died from thermal exposure after a 62-year-old pipe owned by Enbridge ruptured just after midnight August 1. The explosion damaged 14 homes and left several injured or displaced.

Born in Indianapolis, Derringer drover a semi-truck for 35 years. She most recently drove for Jim Beam Distillery.

RELATED:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.