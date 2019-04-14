LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s been 100 days since the disappearance of a Madison County woman and her family continues to remain hopeful that she’s found.

Savannah Spurlock’s father Cecil read a letter via social media on Saturday explaining how her disappearance has been hard on the family.

“Sleepless nights, tearful days and more anxiety that any parent ever imagine they could cope with,” Cecil said. “Glimmers of hope are often overshadowed by nightmarish visions of what may have happened or what may be happening to our little girl.”

Cecil says the family has been looking at old photos and thinking about funny stories of Savannah as a kid just to get them by.

The family says they are grateful to the number of countless people who have volunteered and spent countless hours searching for Savannah.

The mother of four was last seen Jan. 4 outside of a bar in Lexington.

Police said she left that bar with three strangers. Those men have been questioned but there have been any arrests or charges.

If you have any information on Savannah’s disappearance, you are asked to call Richmond Police at (859) 624-4776 or e-mail detective@richmond.ky.us.