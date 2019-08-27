ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. — A central Kentucky family now has closure after the man accused of kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old pleads guilty.

Timothy Madden pleaded guilty on Saturday to the murder of Gabbi Doolin in Allen County in 2015.

He also submitted an Alford plea to charges of rape and sodomy.

Gabbi’s family said it was an overwhelming emotion to hear the plea.

“Gabbi was taken and this does not in any way bring her back. It doesn’t lessen what happened but the ability to not go to a courtroom every few weeks, the ability to not go through the trial process,” Lori Doolin Wilson, Gabbi’s cousin, said.

A judge has recommended Madden receive a life sentence without possibility of parole.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.

