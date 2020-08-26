Families urged to catch up with scheduled vaccinations

An initiative called Raise Your Guard is calling on people to make sure they and their families have all scheduled immunizations.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Health advocates are urging Kentucky residents to get their families back on track with scheduled immunizations.

Officials said in a joint statement that an initiative called Raise Your Guard is calling on people to make sure they and their families have all scheduled immunizations.

The campaign comes as the number of immunizations have dropped during the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign runs through most of September and also reminds people to get a flu shot.

Officials said funding is provided by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, the Kentucky Medical Association, the Kentucky Foundation for Medical Care and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Kentucky.

