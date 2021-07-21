Explosion at Dippin' Dots facility in western Kentucky leaves 10 injured

A Paducah Police spokesperson said a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen when the explosion took place.

PADUCAH, Ky. — Ten people are hurt after an explosion at a Dippin' Dots plant in western Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon.

A Paducah Police spokesperson said a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen when the explosion took place. It is not clear what set it off.

All ten people injured were able to walk out of the factory on their own and were taken to nearby hospitals, police said.

The facility in Paducah doesn't make the famous ice cream. It is where ingredients for Dippin' Dots are made for a third party company.

Following the explosion, the company and CEO issued statements calling the incident a "terrible accident" and asked the community to pray for the employees involved.

Dippin' Dots:

This is a terrible accident, which occurred at our contract manufacturing facility and did not involve our headquarters and ice cream production facility. At this moment, our focus is on the well-being of our fellow employees who were injured. They are foremost in our thoughts and prayers this evening. We are working with local officials and have contacted state and federal authorities in preparation for a complete investigation. We are grateful for the response of first responders who helped on many levels this afternoon.

CEO Scott Fischer:

My heart is with our employees, especially those injured in this afternoon’s terrible incident. I care deeply for our employees – they are family to me. Please join me in praying for our employees. Your support will be greatly appreciated by the Dippin’ Dots extended family during this difficult moment.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.