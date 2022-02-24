22 Kentuckiana events you don't want to miss in 2022

Louisville has the big city feel and small-town charm. Here are some events you don't want to miss both here and Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana is known for its bourbon and its festivals that catch the nation's eyes. If you're looking for something to do in 2022, here's a list for you!

Some of the events listed below are held over a weekend or longer, so if you miss out on one day, you haven't missed your only chance this year.

With omicron cases declining for the fourth week in a row, these events may be rescheduled or relaxing their restrictions. Regardless, check COVID-19 restrictions and notices before planning to attend one of these events.

Here are some of Kentuckiana's biggest upcoming events:

When talking about Louisville, a list like this isn't complete without mentioning the Thurby, Oaks and Derby. Hang out at the track and watch the "fastest two minutes in sports."

When: May 6-8, 2022

Where: Churchill Downs

This year the KDF has already unveiled their poster and released the schedule for this city-wide festival. Events include the Pegasus Parade and the fan-favorite Thunder Over Louisville.

When: Events start mid-March and continue until Derby weekend.

Waterfront Wednesdays are free concerts at Waterfront Park held over the summer. Vendors and food trucks gather on the lawn next to the walking bridge while bands play live music.

The dates and bands for this year's Waterfront Wednesday series have not yet been announced.

One of the biggest music festivals in Louisville, the three-day event brings in musical artists from around the country to play right on the Ohio River.

This year's headliner is Jack Harlow. For more information on tickets, click here.

When: May 27-29

Where: Waterfront Park

The complete opposite of Forecastle, Poorcastle offers music and vendors at a fraction of the price.

According to their website, proceeds go towards benefiting local youth music groups like The Louisville Leopard Percussionists and AMPED.

When: May 20-22

Where: Breslin Park

Celebrate all things love at the Kentuckiana Pride Festival. This year's event will take place on a Saturday, for the first time ever. For more information, click here.

When: June 18

Where: Big Four Lawn

The Big Four Arts Festival is always the weekend after Labor Day, and this year is no different. Expect to see over a hundred vendors and artists showcasing their works.

When: Sept. 10-11

Where: Waterfront Park at the Big 4 Bridge

For 63 years, the St. James Court Art Show has hosted this show on the first full weekend of October. Browse a variety of art vendors and more this fall.

When: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Where: Historic Old Louisville

Worldfest is a celebration of worldwide cultures right here in downtown Louisville. Learn about the various cultures that make up the River City with food, music and dance.

When: Aug. 18-28

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center

The Kentucky State Fair not only has music and food, but it also has rides and animal competitions. Take a stroll through the vendors inside and visit the animals at the Expo Center and Fairgrounds.

The dates for this year's Kentucky State Fair have not yet been announced.

"Twist and Shout" at this music celebration dedicated to the Beatles in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Tickets are on sale now.

When: May 26-30

Where: Big Four Station Park

The heavy music festival is known as the "world’s largest rock n’ roll whiskey festival." Previous headliners include Guns N’ Roses Ice Cube, Halestorm, Dropkick Murphy’s and Stone Temple Pilots. This year's artists have yet to be announced.

When: Sept. 25

Where: Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Centre

While their website doesn't have their 2022 dates yet, this is something to keep in mind as the year goes on. Louisville businesses and restaurants in the NULU area team up to create their own local festival to celebrate the revitalization of the community.

When: TBD

Where: NULU neighborhood

The parade celebrates all things lucky on March 12. Sponsored by the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, their Facebook has all the info about the Highlands parade.

When: March 12

Where: Bardstown Road

This annual fundraiser featuring food, games and live music helps the orphanage pay for day-to-day expenses. It's usually held in August, but this year's dates have not yet been released.

When: TBD

Where: St. Joseph Children's Home

The world's longest-running zombie walk unites the dead and the living for a terrifying night.

When: TBD

Where: Waterfront Park

To go or not to go to Shakespeare in the Park is the question. Their summer schedule has been posted, but check the weather the day you want to go, since that may change where the performances are held.

When: Summer

Where: Varies

Drive through Iroquois Park at night and marvel at the jack o' lanterns carved to perfection by Louisville artists. Halloween music accompanies you as you drive through the park, providing an ominous ambiance that can't be beaten.

When: TBD

Where: Iroquois Park

Louisville has plenty of great haunted houses scattered around the city and the surrounding counties. This one stands out because it's supposedly truly haunted. A ghost hunter's dream, Waverly offers paranormal tours year-round.

When: TBD

Where: Waverly Hills Sanatorium

According to the website, Harvest Homecoming is a time when the people of southern Indiana come together to "share in its wealth of talent, history and beauty," as well as to promote tourism to the area.

This fall event brings people from across Indiana and Kentucky to celebrate the season.

When: TBD

Where: New Albany, Indiana

Traditionally open in November and closing in January, Lights Under Louisville lets you drive through the underground Mega Cavern while it's decorated with Christmas lights. Try and recognize the scenes from famous Christmas movies.

When: November through January

Where: Mega Cavern

Downtown Louisville welcomes the Christmas season with lights and snacks in the metro. Santa Claus makes an appearance and kids can visit his workshop.

When: TBD

Where: Downtown Louisville

