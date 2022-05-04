Can't decide what to do this weekend in Kentucky? Try checking out some of these events

It's been a jam-packed few months, and these events are saying goodbye to summer and hello to fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The next couple of weeks will be busy with Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life happening back-to-back, but other events in Louisville might make your schedule even busier.

It's been a jam-packed few months, and these next events are saying goodbye to summer and hello to fall.

Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival

Sept. 11 through Sept. 18

Tickets: Free unless you're registering for an event

While the festival already started, events are happening every day until the weekend in preparation for the festival. From the golf scramble to the 5K, there is something for everyone.

Over 135 arts and crafts vendors will be present at the Gaslight Festival according to their website. To learn more about parking and volunteer options click here.

Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy

Sept. 14 through Sept. 18.

Tickets: $45 plus $5 fee.

Actor's Theatre of Louisville is bringing the spooky a little early this year with their show Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy.

Described as "a full-throated battle cry against toxic masculinity" according to their website, the play runs from Sept. 14 through Sept. 18. Tickets are still available for every show, and you can buy them here.

Monarchs and Mimosas

Sept. 17

Tickets: $35

If you're looking for something a little more light-hearted, the Louisville Zoo is hosting Monarchs and Mimosas on Sept. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Participants can learn how to create pollinator gardens while sipping on some mimosas. To reserve tickets, visit their website here.

The Flea Off Market

Sept. 17

Tickets: Free

The Flea Off Market will be at the Schnitzelburg Fall Walk at Monnik Beer Co. Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Around 100 vendors are scheduled to be there along with food trucks, craft beer and live music.

Overchoice, Future Fossils, Turbonut, Tall Squares and Buck the Taxidermist will perform.

2022 Central KY Celtic Festival & Highland Games

Sept. 17

Tickets: $15

If you don't mind driving to Eminence, Kentucky, the Celtic Festival & Highlands Games runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is supposed to be live music, dancing and an archery tournament scheduled for this renaissance festival. You can buy tickets here.

Louisville Pride Festival

Sept. 17

Tickets: Free

Whether you're out and proud, unsure or simply an ally, the Louisville Pride Festival is returning to Bardstown Road in the Highlands. Presented by Ford and the UAW, it will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be performances by Kiana & The Sun Kings, The Sheryl Rouse Band, Local Legends Drag Show and more. To see all the performers and find out what else will be at the festival click here.

Bourbon & Beyond

Sept. 15 through Sept. 18

Tickets: Prices are different each day

Bourbon & Beyond has something for everyone. Whether you are new to the scene, trying to expand your palate or seeking rare finds, the festival delivers.

For more information on tickets, parking and the line-up click here.

Louder Than Life

Sept. 22 through Sept. 25

Tickets: Single day is $129.50. Weekend four-day is $299.50

While Louder Than Life isn't happening the same time as Bourbon & Beyond, it may still be busy for your wallet if you're going to both.

Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers and KISS are headlining this year's Louder Than Life music festival. With over 100 artists performing, this festival's lineup will be sure to, as Tenacious D says, "Rock Your Socks" (off).

To learn more about parking and the line-up click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.