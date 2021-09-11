Hart County mother reported missing after dropping child off at school

KSP said Erica Burden hasn't been seen or heard from since she dropped her child off at school Tuesday morning.

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Bonnieville mother was reported missing Tuesday.

According to a release from KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green, 27-year-old Erica Burden from Hart County has not been seen or heard from since she dropped her child off at school just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 9.

Family members said Burden's vehicle was found in the parking lot of Bonnieville Elementary School off North Dixie Highway Tuesday afternoon, but Burden was not with it.

KSP said Burden has multiple tattoos on her right arm. She was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, distressed blue jeans and leopard Crocs. She was also carrying a leopard print purse when she went missing.

If anyone has information about Erica Burden or her whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Bowling Green KSP post at 270-782-2010.

