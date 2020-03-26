LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A spokesperson from Ford confirmed to WHAS11 that an employee at the Kentucky Truck Plant tested positive for coronavirus.

The plant had closed temporarily and production was suspended in North America last week. The building is being cleaned and disinfected.

See the full statement from spokesperson Kelli Felker below:

"One employee at Kentucky Truck Plant tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus; the plant is already temporarily closed. We are thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the building, as promised as part of our coronavirus emergency response protocol. The health and safety of our workforce, dealers, customers, partners and communities is our highest priority. Our thoughts are with our employee and family during this difficult time."

