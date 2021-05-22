WHAS11's Elle Smith wins Miss Kentucky USA

Elle covers the southern Indiana beat and she bested 45 other candidates during the competition held Saturday night in Somerset.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A big congratulations goes out to WHAS11’s own Elle Smith.

Smith was named Miss Kentucky USA, besting 45 other candidates during the 67th competition Saturday night at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset.

She represented Germantown in the competition.

Smith, a graduate from the University of Kentucky’s School of Journalism, joined WHAS11 News in October and covers stories throughout southern Indiana.

With her win, she will move on to the national Miss USA pageant that will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Nov. 29.

