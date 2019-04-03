LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An Elizabethtown teen has died following a crash in Hart County.

Kentucky State Police say the incident happened early Sunday.

Eighteen-year-old Kimberly Linder was driving south on I-65 when her car went off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail and then ended up back on the road facing the opposite directions.

That’s when police say another driver was heading toward Linder’s car and hit it on the passenger side.

Linder was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle refused medical treatment and said he wasn’t hurt.

That crash remains under investigation.