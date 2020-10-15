Mitch McConnell casts ballot in Kentucky's in-person early voting option

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell heard a chorus of cheers and jeers during his stop at the Kentucky Expo Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the early voters who will be counted in Kentucky's totals didn't go unnoticed while casting his ballot on Thursday morning.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell heard a chorus of cheers and jeers at the Expo Center. The Republican Leader arrived at about 9:00 a.m. and was only in line a short time; he then stopped here afterward to answer questions.

Supporters shouted down a woman who yelled at McConnell on her way to the parking lot. Inside the center, there were cheers from fans and a thumbs-up acknowledgment from Senator McConnell.

As he approached the voting booth a woman started shouting for him to "do your job."

McConnell calmly filled out his ballot, put it through the ballot machine and walked away.

I asked for his take on the exchange.

"That's my life. If you've had your television on there's plenty of unpleasantness to endure in this job. But look, I don't own this seat I have to earn it and I'm confident that the people of Kentucky believe I've done a good job," McConnell responded.

His democratic opponent, Amy McGrath voted in-person in Scott County on Tuesday on the first day of early voting. The two faced off in their one and only debate Monday night.

The majority leader voted alone, his wife, Secretary Elaine Chao is voting absentee through the mail this year, he said.