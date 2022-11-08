Eight fire departments work together to fight, control fire in Fort Knox area

Rich Carlson, with the Zoneton Fire Department, says that they don't know how the fire began but it is entirely on Fort Knox property.

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Eight fire departments work together to fight and control a fire that broke out a couple days ago in the Fort Knox area.

Carlson added that fires happen around the Fort Knox area from time to time. However, when they do break out the fire department doesn't immediately rush to put them out because these training areas contain many unexploded ordinances, such as bullets, tank shells, etc.

He says they usually just let the fire burn out, which is what they’ve been doing. However, the fire has gotten to the point where they believe it may be threatening a building in the training area. Carlson says they are trying to construct fire breaks to keep it from the buildings.

Officials say at this time they have eight different fire departments on the scene - Ft. Knox, Mt. Washington, Shepherdsville, Zoneton, Southeast Bullitt and Okolona. They are also calling in Bardstown and Spencer County fire departments to cover other fires that may break out in the area.

Carlson says there is a possibility that eventually they may fly in helicopters to drop water on the fire.

He says the fire departments want to stress to Northern Bullitt and Southern Jefferson County residents that they are likely to smell smoke for the next several days or until the next heavy rain comes.

