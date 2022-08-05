President Biden to visit Kentucky communities impacted by flooding

The President and First Lady will join the Governor and his wife next week to visit families impacted by the devastating floods.

KENTUCKY, USA — President Joe Biden is expected to visit communities impacted by catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky next week.

According to a release, the President and First Lady Jill Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear to visit devastated communities on Monday, Aug. 8.

They will meet with families impacted by the disaster and survey recovery efforts at a local Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) State Disaster Recovery Center.

At this time it's unknown what counties the President and First Lady will be visiting, but we will update here as more information becomes available.

Biden also visited the state last December following the deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky.

The death toll in eastern Kentucky remains at 37, Beshear said on Friday.

Beshear was expected to visit Pike and Letcher counties on Friday, however due to unsafe travel conditions, had to cancel his trip.

