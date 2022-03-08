Beshear: Flood recovery continues in eastern Kentucky, death toll remains at 37

Governor Beshear also said critical services like cell service, electricity and water are being restored at a "remarkable" pace. The death toll remains at 37.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last week's deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky has caused severe damage to several communities in the mountainous region.

As of Friday, Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll remains at 37.

"While we have thousands that lost their home, that we need to stabilize, steady progress is being made," he said.

Beshear says because crews have moved out of the search and rescue phase and more rainy weather is on its way to the region, they will now be doing wellness checks throughout the day Friday.

The governor was expected to be in Pike and Letcher counties on Friday, however due to unsafe travel conditions, said he had to cancel his trip.

"We have slow moving thunderstorms that could lead to heavy rainfall at times through Saturday," he said.

The governor says this rain could cause additional flash flooding this weekend and more rain is in the forecast next week.

"Everybody be weather aware," he said. "The ground is already really saturated. There's a lot of debris that's out there that could cause clogging in waterways that could lead to flooding."

Beshear says cell phone service has been "substantially" restored, except for a few small pockets of areas. There are roughly 1,000 power outages in the area, down from 25,000 on Thursday.

As for water, less than 12,000 people have no water and 35,000 are under a boil advisory.

"I think about the last eight days and services are being restored," he said. "When you look at the level of damage they are being restored, they are being restored at a pace that is nothing short than remarkable."

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting Kentucky on Monday to meet with families in the impacted communities.

If you have been impacted by the floods in eastern Kentucky, click here for the state's full list of resources.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.