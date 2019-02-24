SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — Officials in some eastern Kentucky counties are declaring emergencies due to heavy flooding and mudslides.

Magoffin County issued a declaration late Saturday asking residents to stay off the roads unless in an emergency and to seek higher ground if necessary.

Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman told WYMT-TV that residents of Salyersville Nursing and Rehab were evacuated to a school building due to high water.

The station reports Martin, Jackson and Johnson counties have also declared states of emergency due to flooding.

Kentucky transportation officials are preparing to close a portion of U.S. 23 in Floyd County due to an impending mudslide. The agency says they are letting northbound vehicle pass one at a time, but they are in the process of turning one of the southbound lanes into a northbound lane.