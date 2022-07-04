Louisville Zoo offers discounted tickets for Earth Day

The zoo said that general admission tickets would be $8.25 on Sunday, April 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking to get outside and enjoy the beauty of nature this year for Earth Day?

This year, the Louisville Zoo is offering guests reduced admission prices and free parking thanks to a partnership with LG&E and KU.

On Sunday, April 24, general admission to the zoo will be $8.25.

Earth Day is the highlight for the zoo's month-long "Party for the Planet," a celebration of the Earth in April.

A zoo spokesperson said that there will be activities throughout the zoo celebrating sustainability.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests will be able to learn more about the Louisville Zoo's conservation efforts and visit "eco-themed" exhibits and displays throughout the zoo.

Click here for more information and to order tickets online.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.