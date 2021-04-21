9 Kentucky counties going to regional driver license offices

The offices will provide the licensing services that have been handled by the local circuit court clerk offices in those counties.

KENTUCKY, USA — Nine Kentucky counties are changing over this month to driver licensing regional offices operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The cabinet says the counties are Adair, Breathitt, Floyd, Hopkins, Madison, McCracken, Pulaski, Rowan and Russell. The offices will provide the licensing services that have been handled by the local circuit court clerk offices in those counties.

The clerk offices in the nine counties will end nearly all in-person driver licensing services on Monday.

Fayette, Franklin and Woodford counties made the transition earlier. The new system is to be phased in statewide by June 30, 2022.

