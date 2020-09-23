Jefferson County Clerk dowtown offices closed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

The office is located on W. Jefferson St. which has been closed off in anticipation for a decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Clerk’s Downtown Offices will be temporarily closed, according to a release.

The offices are closed due to "unforeseen circumstances beyond our control."

Their downtown offices are located at W. Jefferson Street and Court Place in downtown Louisville. The offices are across the street from Jefferson Square Park which has become the hub for justice for Breonna Taylor protests.

In addition to offices being closed, the county clerk's call center will be closed.

The departments affected include the Downtown Motor Vehicle Branch, Dealer Department, Lien Department, Motor Vehicle Records, Deed Room and Professional License

The listed departments have been temporarily relocated to the seven other branch locations across Jefferson Co.

It is unclear at this time how long the downtown offices will be closed.

