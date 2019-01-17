BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Western Kentucky University dormitory where mold was discovered last year will remain closed until fall while additional work is performed.

The university said in a news release that Minton Hall won't reopen with other residence halls Friday for the spring semester. The release said staff identified additional work needed during an inspection this week.

The school said the additional work includes replacement of porous tiles and possible replacement of windows to help in the future.

Western Vice President for Enrollment and Student Experience Brian Kuster said officials believe the additional work should be performed before students return.

The residence hall closed Nov. 12 when common mold was discovered. Remediation included replacement of room ceiling tiles, addition of venting tiles, new air filters, and repair and balancing of air-handling equipment.